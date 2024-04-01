Barlow (0-1) took the loss Sunday versus the Athletics, allowing a run on two hits and a walk over one-plus innings while striking out one.

Barlow pitched a perfect eighth inning but allowed three straight baserunners aboard to start the ninth. Eli Morgan then walked the only batter he faced, which forced in the decisive run. It's not unusual for Barlow to be tasked with getting more than three outs at a time, so his usage Sunday isn't particularly noteworthy. The big concern here is that he's allowed two runs and walked three batters over two innings to begin the season. Barlow is projected to be a setup man to closer Emmanuel Clase, but he could lose those assignments if he can't get on track quickly. Morgan and Nick Sandlin are also experienced relievers who could be in the mix for high-leverage work.