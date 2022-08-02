Kwan went 2-for-4 with two walks, a run scored and a stolen base in Monday's 6-5 extra-innings win over the Diamondbacks.

The rookie extended his hitting streak to 15 games with another dynamic performance from the top of the order. Kwan is batting .362 (25-for-69) during that stretch, pushing his slash line on the season to .297/.370/.381 with two homers, nine steals, 28 RBI and 49 runs through 90 contests.