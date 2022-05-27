Stephan (2-2) took the loss Thursday versus the Tigers. He allowed a run on two hits and struck out one in one-third of an inning.

Stephan entered with the game tied at 3-3, but he allowed a double to Jonathan Schoop, who then advanced to third on a wild pitch. Miguel Cabrera added a walkoff single, handing Stephan his second loss in his last three outings. The right-hander now owns a 3.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 18:5 K:BB across 18 innings in 18 appearances. He's given up five runs (four earned) in his last four outings.