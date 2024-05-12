McKenzie (2-3) took the loss against the White Sox on Saturday, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits and three walks while striking out five batters over 6.2 innings.

McKenzie was tagged for two runs (one of which was unearned) in the second inning but otherwise kept Chicago off the scoreboard in his second-longest outing of the season. Cleveland was able to give the right-hander only one run of support, however, resulting in his third loss of the season. McKenzie began the campaign by giving up 11 runs (nine earned) over his initial 13 innings, but he's yielded just seven earned runs across 27.2 frames since to lower his ERA to a respectable 3.54.