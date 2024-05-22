McKenzie did not factor into the decision Wednesday against the Mets, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out five.

McKenzie didn't appear to have his best stuff Wednesday, as he'd allow three solo homers before departing with a 3-0 deficit in the sixth inning. However, the Guardians would rally for six unanswered runs in an eventual victory, sparing McKenzie the loss. Still, it's the first time in seven starts that McKenzie's allowed more than two earned runs -- he came into the day with a 2.10 ERA over his prior six outings. Overall, the 26-year-old right-hander sports a 3.44 ERA with a 1.34 WHIP and 45:31 K:BB over 10 starts (52.1 innings) this season. McKenzie's next start is currently lined up for early next week against the Rockies in Colorado.