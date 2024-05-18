McKenzie did not factor into the decision Friday against the Twins, allowing one run on two hits and four walks over 6.1 innings. He struck out five.

McKenzie posted his second consecutive quality start, and the Cleveland right-hander has made six straight starts in which he's allowed two or fewer runs while generating five or more strikeouts, producing a 2.12 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 35:19 K:BB in 34 innings over that stretch. McKenzie is scheduled to face the Mets at home in his next outing.