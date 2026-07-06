Triston McKenzie: Cut loose by Padres

The Padres released McKenzie on Saturday.

McKenzie looked like one of the more promising young starting pitchers in the majors after submitting a 2.96 ERA and 0.95 WHIP over 191.1 regular-season innings with the Guardians in 2022, but he's never come close to recapturing that form after his 2023 season was derailed by a shoulder strain and partially torn UCL. After electing free agency following the 2025 season, McKenzie joined the Padres on a minor-league deal over the winter but showed no ability to harness his stuff during his time at Triple-A El Paso. The Padres opted to part ways with the 28-year-old righty after he submitted a 15.98 ERA, 3.85 WHIP and 22:40 K:BB in 16.1 innings over 14 appearances in the Pacific Coast League.