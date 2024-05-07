McKenzie didn't factor into the decision Monday against Detroit, allowing one run on three hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out six.

McKenzie settled in nicely after allowing a solo home run to Riley Greene on his first pitch of the day, striking out three straight to close out the first and keeping the Tigers from adding on more runs. He's now allowed two or fewer runs and struck out at least six batters in four consecutive starts, bringing his ERA to 3.97 through 34 innings. However, McKenzie still appears to have the training wheels on after missing most of the 2023 season with elbow and shoulder injuries, as he's been kept under 85 pitches in five of his seven starts this year. McKenzie is tentatively scheduled to face the White Sox in Chicago on Saturday.