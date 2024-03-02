Brennan worked on adjusting his swing in the offseason, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Brennan is 2-for-9 over four Cactus League games, though those hits are a home run and a triple. With just six homers over 149 games in his young career, any new power would be a welcome addition. Brennan served as the Guardians' primary right fielder last season, but with Rule 5 pick Deyvison De Los Santos in the mix, Brennan will have to perform well to keep his starting role.