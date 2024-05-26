Curry is scheduled to start Monday's game against the Rockies at Coors Field.

With Carlos Carrasco (neck) recently joining the likes of Gavin Williams (elbow) and Shane Bieber (elbow) on the injured list, Curry will end up getting at least one more turn through the rotation. After being called up from Triple-A Columbus last Tuesday, Curry started later that day against the Mets and gave up two runs on seven hits and zero walks over 4.1 innings in a no-decision. He'll tentatively line up for two starts this week, with his second turn expected to come next Sunday versus the Nationals.