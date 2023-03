Curry was optioned to Triple-A Columbus by the Guardians on Thursday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Curry held a 5.14 ERA through 14 innings this spring in the Cactus League after posting a 5.79 ERA over his first 9.1 major-league frames in 2022. The 24-year-old right-hander will serve as organizational relief depth for Cleveland leading into the 2023 campaign.