The Guardians acquired Kent from the Rangers on Thursday in exchange for international bonus pool money.

Kent was one of two pitchers Cleveland traded for in advance of Opening Day, with Peter Strzelecki also coming aboard in a deal with Arizona. Though both new arrivals will claim spots on the 40-man roster, neither will join the team for Thursday's season opener in Oakland and will instead be ticketed Triple-A Columbus. The 26-year-old Kent, who has yet to make his MLB debut, posted a 3.97 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 34:10 K:BB in 10 starts at Triple-A Round Rock in 2023, but it's unclear whether or not the Guardians intend to keep him on a starter's development track or move him to the bullpen.