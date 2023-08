Kent (oblique) struck out three and allowed one hit and no walks over three scoreless innings Saturday for Triple-A Round Rock after being reinstated from the 7-day injured list earlier in the day.

Kent was sharp in his return to the Round Rock rotation after he hadn't pitched in the Pacific Coast League since April 4 due to an oblique strain. Prior to being activated, the 25-year-old right-hander made three tune-up starts in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League.