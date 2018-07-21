Zimmer (shoulder) underwent surgery on his right shoulder Friday to repair his labrum and is looking at an 8-to-12 month recovery timetable, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

The fact Zimmer underwent shoulder surgery was already known but there was no prior indication the issue was as severe as the end result. The 25-year-old first suffered the shoulder injury in mid-June and was diagnosed with inflammation following an MRI, and subsequently received an anti-inflammatory injection to address the issue. The specifics of the labrum issue remain unclear, but Zimmer will be sidelined for the rest of 2018 and may not be ready for Opening Day 2019 even with the eight-month timetable, which would cause him to at least miss spring training.