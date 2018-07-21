Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Out for remainder of 2018
Zimmer (shoulder) underwent surgery on his right shoulder Friday to repair his labrum and is looking at an 8-to-12 month recovery timetable, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
The fact Zimmer underwent shoulder surgery was already known but there was no prior indication the issue was as severe as the end result. The 25-year-old first suffered the shoulder injury in mid-June and was diagnosed with inflammation following an MRI, and subsequently received an anti-inflammatory injection to address the issue. The specifics of the labrum issue remain unclear, but Zimmer will be sidelined for the rest of 2018 and may not be ready for Opening Day 2019 even with the eight-month timetable, which would cause him to at least miss spring training.
More News
-
Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Undergoes shoulder surgery•
-
Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Receives shoulder injection•
-
Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Undergoing MRI on shoulder•
-
Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Lands on minor-league DL•
-
Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Suffers shoulder injury•
-
Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Banished to minors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...
-
Waiver adds for the stretch run
Heath Cummings gives you five players to add for the stretch run of the Fantasy Baseball s...
-
Breakout hitters for the second half
A new half is set to begin. What sort of surprises are in store? Scott White has eight from...