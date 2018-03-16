Guyer (wrist) has been cleared for regular batting practice Friday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Guyer is working his way back from October wrist surgery. He sufferred a brief setback in late February and his status for Opening Day remains unclear. If healthy, he'll likely resume his role as the short side of a platoon in an outfield corner and probably won't play enough to have much of a fantasy impact in most leagues.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories