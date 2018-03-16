Indians' Brandon Guyer: Cleared for regular batting practice
Guyer (wrist) has been cleared for regular batting practice Friday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Guyer is working his way back from October wrist surgery. He sufferred a brief setback in late February and his status for Opening Day remains unclear. If healthy, he'll likely resume his role as the short side of a platoon in an outfield corner and probably won't play enough to have much of a fantasy impact in most leagues.
More News
-
Indians' Brandon Guyer: Advances to front-toss•
-
Indians' Brandon Guyer: Resumes baseball activities•
-
Indians' Brandon Guyer: Shut down for a few days•
-
Indians' Brandon Guyer: Wrist remains an issue•
-
Indians' Brandon Guyer: Option as reserve outfielder•
-
Indians' Brandon Guyer: Cleared to throw•
-
2018 fantasy baseball rankings: Top OFs
SportsLine's advanced computer model outperformed experts last season and picks its top five...
-
ADP Review: 12 underrated players
Sleepers are exciting, but sometimes the buzz ups price to a point they're no longer a value....
-
ADP Review: 12 overvalued players
It's not necessarily players who make for bad picks, it's owners who overpay for them. Chris...
-
Podcast: Blanket draft strategy
Need some help with strategy before your drafts? We’ve got you covered in all formats.
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Pollock
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring Takes: Greinke angst
Is the concern over Zack Greinke's velocity overblown? Scott White considers that possibility...