Quantrill gave up two runs (one earned) on four hits and struck out two over three innings in a no-decision versus the Pirates on Sunday.

Quantrill saw the most work out of the eight pitchers Cleveland used Sunday. The 25-year-old righty has amassed a 2.25 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 31:8 K:BB across 32 innings between Cleveland and San Diego in 2020. Quantrill figures to work out of the bullpen during the playoffs.