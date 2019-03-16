Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Shaky in spring outing
Carrasco covered 4.2 innings Friday in the Indians' 5-2 exhibition loss to the Rangers, surrendering three runs on five hits and no walks while striking out six.
Making his second start of the spring, Carrasco breezed through three scoreless innings before meeting some resistance in the fourth. Carrasco allowed four hits in five-batter stretch during that inning, but was at least able to regroup and retire the final three hitters he faced on the day. He'll make one or two more starts this spring before likely slotting in as the Tribe's No. 3 starter when the regular season arrives.
