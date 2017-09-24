Indians' Carlos Santana: Undergoing tests on shoulder
Santana is getting an X-ray on his shoulder and likely won't play on Sunday, though manager Terry Francona doesn't appear concerned, Zack Meisel of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
This appears to be precautionary, but it's good to keep an eye out for the results and Santana's status before setting weekly lineups Monday -- if fantasy owners' leagues allow it.
