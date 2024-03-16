Santana is likely to bat leadoff against left-handed pitchers, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. "I think he will hit leadoff. I don't know if it's going to be the whole year," said manager Rocco Baldelli.

Santana looks set to be an everyday player at first base and will likely hit 6th or lower in the order against righties. Alex Kirilloff will also get time at first base, but will mostly be used at DH and will sit most days against left-handed pitchers. Santana has a career .819 OPS vs. lefties, including .807 OPS last season. His ability to draw walks and takes pitches is viewed as a plus at the top of the lineup, but the Twins frequently change their batting orders during the season under Baldelli - especially against lefties.