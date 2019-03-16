Indians' Cody Anderson: Cut from spring training
The Indians optioned Anderson to Triple-A Columbus on Saturday.
Anderson's demotion leaves the Indians with 44 players left at their big-league camp. The right-hander has mostly worked as a starter since beginning his professional career in 2011, but the Tribe's stacked major-league rotation limited Anderson to competing for a bullpen role during training camp. He could have a spot reserved for him in the Triple-A rotation and may rank as one of the Indians' top options when a spot starter is needed in 2019.
