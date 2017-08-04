Indians' Craig Breslow: Signs on with Indians
Breslow signed a minor-league contract with the Indians on Friday, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.
The veteran reliever was released by the Twins on Sunday, but quickly latches on with Cleveland, the same organization he played for in 2008. Breslow left much to be desired over 30 appearances with Minnesota this season, posting a 5.23 ERA and an unappealing 18:12 K:BB, so he likely finds himself relegated to organizational depth for now. Expect the left-hander to join Triple-A Columbus within the coming days.
