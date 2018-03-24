Breslow was released by the Blue Jays on Saturday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Breslow decided to opt out of his contract and pursue major-league opportunities elsewhere after being told he wouldn't break camp with the Blue Jays. The 37-year-old finished the 2017 campaign with a 5.09 ERA and 1.56 WHIP across 35.1 innings.