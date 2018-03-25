Craig Breslow: Will re-sign with Toronto
Breslow, who was released by the Blue Jays on Saturday, will re-sign a minor-league deal with the team, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet reports.
Breslow's release earlier in the day was a procedural move. It's unclear what the 37-year-old left-hander still has in the tank. His last good season was 2013, when he was key bullpen piece that helped carry the Red Sox to the World Series.
