Craig Breslow: Planning to end playing career
Breslow has been engaged in talks with a number of organizations this offseason in joining them in a non-playing role, signaling the end of his pitching career, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Breslow was unable to earn a promotion to the big leagues in 2018 after registering accruing a 5.40 ERA and 2.05 WHIP across 33 appearances at three affiliates in the Toronto organization. Now 38 years old, Breslow appears ready to transition to the next phase of his career, concluding a 12-year run in the majors that included stops with the Padres, Red Sox, Indians, Twins, Athletics, Diamondbacks and Marlins.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Plenty of movement has already happened this offseason. Scott White and friends look at how...
-
Top-100 Dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are one of the fastest growing Fantasy formats, requiring owners to weigh the...
-
Fantasy Baseball dynasty prospects: 2B
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Trade: Goldy's still prime in St. Louis
How will Paul Goldschmidt fare out of Arizona? Scott White looks to last year for some clues...
-
Segura, Crawford winners in trade
Chris Towers breaks down the Mariners' latest trade, featuring one perpetually undervalued...
-
Fantasy: Nats take on risk with Corbin
Patrick Corbin is coming off a huge breakout season, and the Nationals rewarded him handsomely...