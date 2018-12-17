Breslow has been engaged in talks with a number of organizations this offseason in joining them in a non-playing role, signaling the end of his pitching career, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Breslow was unable to earn a promotion to the big leagues in 2018 after registering accruing a 5.40 ERA and 2.05 WHIP across 33 appearances at three affiliates in the Toronto organization. Now 38 years old, Breslow appears ready to transition to the next phase of his career, concluding a 12-year run in the majors that included stops with the Padres, Red Sox, Indians, Twins, Athletics, Diamondbacks and Marlins.