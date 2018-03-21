Breslow has been told he won't make the Blue Jays' Opening Day roster, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.

The 37-year-old signed a minor-league deal with Toronto in February but was always a long shot to make the team. He posted a 5.09 ERA in 35.1 innings last year and hasn't has an xFIP below 5 since 2013. The veteran lefty could sign a minor-league deal elsewhere or could decide to bring his 12-year major-league career to a close.