Breslow joined the Cubs as the team's Director of Strategic Initiatives for Baseball Operations on Monday, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

Reports earlier in the offseason suggested that Breslow was prepared to end his career for a front-office job, and the Yale product has done just that. The veteran southpaw pitched in parts of 12 major-league seasons for seven different teams, posting a 3.45 ERA in 570.2 innings.