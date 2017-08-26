Breslow had his contract purchased from Triple-A Columbus on Saturday.

Breslow joined the Indians on a minor-league deal at the beginning of August, and the 37-year-old will get his first shot with the big club after getting his feet wet with Columbus, allowing two runs over 4.2 innings. He compiled a 5.52 ERA with an 18:12 K:BB across 31 innings with the Twins earlier in the season, so he'll likely be used in low-leverage situations out of the Indians' bullpen. To clear roster room for Breslow, Ryan Merritt was optioned to Triple-A while Diego Moreno was designated for assignment.