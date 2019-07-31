Indians' Dan Otero: Moved to 60-day IL
Otero (shoulder) was shifted to the 60-day injured list Wednesday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
This move comes after Otero was pulled off his rehab assignment last week after expressing concerns about his recovery after pitching on back-to-back days, according to Joe Noga of Cleveland.com. An updated timetable for his return has yet to emerge. Yasiel Puig, who was acquired from the Reds as part of a three-team deal Tuesday, will replace Otero on the 40-man roster.
