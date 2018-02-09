Indians' Erik Gonzalez: In mix for utility role
Gonzalez will compete for one of the final spots on the 25-man during spring training, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
For now, it seems like his main competition for the utility infielder role is Giovanny Urshela. Both 26-year-old players are out of options, so that situation provides little clarity heading into the spring. Gonzalez does have a bit of an edge when it comes to speed, as he logged double-digit steal seasons in four of the past five years compared to Urshela's goose egg in that category the last three years. The speedy middle infielder also hit better than Urshela in the majors, as his batting average over the past two seasons is roughly 40 points higher. Past stats aside, Gonzalez will still need to perform well in Cactus League action to land a spot on the Opening Day roster.
More News
-
NL-only H2H points mock draft
Our first foray into the NL side of things celebrates pitcher depth while exposing infield...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Top breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Ranking Cubs' Fantasy assets
The Cubs were a near-unstoppable force en route to a World Series championship two years ago,...
-
Ranking Cardinals' Fantasy assets
After a long run of success, the Cardinals are stuck in a two-year playoff drought. But Scott...
-
Ranking Pirates' Fantasy assets
After a brief run of success, the Pirates traded two of their highest-profile players this...
-
Podcast: Oldies but goodies?
How old is too old in Fantasy Baseball? We attempt to find out on today’s episode of the Fantasy...