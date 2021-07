Clement went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Tuesday's 9-3 loss to the Astros.

Clement has played sparingly since being called up to the squad June 13. He hadn't recorded a hit in five games since July 3 and hadn't posted a multi-hit effort since July 28. The 25-year-old has appeared in just eight games this month and will continue to hold a reserve role. He has 10 hits, an RBI, eight runs scored and a 3:7 BB:K over 51 plate appearances this season.