Indians' Francisco Lindor: Could be activated Saturday
Lindor (ankle) could be activated Saturday morning Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.
Lindor has joined the team after a brief rehab assignment, but he won't get the chance to play right away with Friday's game against the Braves getting postponed due to rain. The Indians will decide whether or not he's ready to go Saturday morning, though the expectation is that he will indeed be cleared.
