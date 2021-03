Cleveland announced Tuesday that Ramirez will be a part of its five-man taxi squad for its season-opening series in Detroit, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Though Ramirez was unable to win a spot on Cleveland's 26-man Opening Day roster, he looks like he'll be first in line for a promotion if the club requires an extra outfielder. He saw action in the majors with the Marlins the past two seasons, slashing a collective .274/.311/.411 in 456 plate appearances.