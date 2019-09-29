Indians' Jose Ramirez: Remains out Sunday

Ramirez (hand) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game at Washington, Byron Kerr of MASN Sports reports.

Ramirez missed the first two games of the series since he's still experiencing soreness in his right hand after missing most of September, and it's no surprise the Indians will keep him on the bench for the finale with their playoff hopes dashed. The 27-year-old should finish 2019 with a .255/.327/.479 slash line, 23 home runs, 83 RBI and 24 stolen bases in 129 games. Yu Chang receives another start at third base Sunday.