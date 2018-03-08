Indians' Julian Merryweather: Set for Tommy John surgery Friday
Merryweather will undergo Tommy John surgery Friday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Merryweather was diagnosed with a sprained UCL earlier in the week, and a second opinion ultimately deemed the right-hander would require Tommy John surgery. This is a tough break for the 26-year-old, who was a lesser known prospect who had the ability to make an impact in the majors this season. Merryweather will now turn his attention to the long road of rehab ahead of him.
