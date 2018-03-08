Indians' Michael Brantley: Dealing with illness

Brantley (ankle) was sent home due to illness Friday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Brantley took another step forward in his return from ankle surgery in recent days, as he advanced to agility drills and hitting against live pitching for the first time since undergoing a procedure in mid-October. There seems to be some sort of bug going around the Indians' clubhouse as Danny Salazar was also sent home, but they should both be fully recovered from this ailment within the next couple days.