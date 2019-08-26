Indians' Mike Clevinger: Slated to face Detroit in next turn
Clevinger is listed as the Indians' scheduled starter for Thursday's game against the Tigers.
Clevinger was initially lined up to pitch Friday's series opener versus the Rays, but the Tribe will use Monday's off day to reorder their rotation and keep the righty on his normal four-day rest schedule. With a 3.00 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 78 innings this season, Clevinger has already established himself as a must-start option in nearly every format, but he'll be even more appealing than usual in shallower leagues with tougher weekly lineup decisions due to his matchup versus one of the majors' weakest offenses.
