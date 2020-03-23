Play

Perez finished with a .176/.222/.176 slash line and two RBI over 18 plate appearances in spring training.

Perez registered just three hits in 17 at-bats this spring, striking out four times over that stretch. Despite this, he's on track to begin the 2020 season as the team's starting backstop, with Sandy Leon likely to stand in as the backup catcher on Perez's occasional off days.

