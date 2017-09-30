Indians' Trevor Bauer: Fans seven in Friday's win

Bauer (17-9) allowed just one run on four hits in six innings pitched en route to the victory Friday against the White Sox. He struck out seven.

The only blemish on an otherwise solid day was a fourth-inning homer off the bat of infielder Yolmer Sanchez. Bauer still displayed some control issues, as just 49 of his 80 offerings went for strikes, but it's promising to see that he managed to avoid walking anyone even when he worked into unfavorable counts. The 26-year-old will now set his sights for the postseason after producing a 4.19 ERA, a 10.0 K/9 and a 17-9 record during the regular season.