Indians' Trevor Bauer: Throws six scoreless innings
Bauer (4-3) allowed seven hits and two walks while striking out six across six scoreless innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Cubs.
It wasn't the cleanest of starts for Bauer as he allowed at least one baserunner in every inning and threw three wild pitches. However, he ultimately escaped each time and has now put together 14 scoreless innings across his last two starts. He has been a workhorse this season -- he ranks seventh in the American League with 65 innings pitched -- which has allowed him to rack up strikeouts and make a big impact with his solid ratios.
