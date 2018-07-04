McKenzie tossed six shutout innings and struck out four Tuesday in Double-A Akron's 3-0 win over Altoona. He gave up one hit and one walk in the 91-pitch outing.

Ke'Bryan Hayes' leadoff triple in the seventh inning ended McKenzie's no-hit bid, with the righty retiring the next batter before calling it a night. After turning in the best of his six starts this season, McKenzie now carries a 3.34 ERA and 0.93 WHIP while holding opposing hitters to a .195 average. It's been an impressive first tour of the Eastern League for the 20-year-old, whose start to the season was delayed by a forearm injury suffered in spring training.