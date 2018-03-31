Indians' Triston McKenzie: Placed on disabled list
McKenzie was placed on the minor-league disabled list with a forearm injury.
The Indians stated that McKenzie's placement on the shelf was a precautionary move but failed to describe the severity or timetable for his injury. Expect an update on the top prospect's status prior to the start of the minor-league season.
More News
-
Indians' Triston McKenzie: Shines in High-A campaign•
-
Indians' Triston McKenzie: Tallies 11 strikeouts Tuesday•
-
Indians' Triston McKenzie: Roughed up in last two starts at High-A•
-
Indians' Triston McKenzie: To pitch in Futures Game•
-
Indians' Triston McKenzie: Continues to cruise at High-A•
-
Indians' Triston McKenzie: Fans 13 in latest start at High-A•
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...