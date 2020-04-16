Naquin (knee) is progressing well, according to manager Terry Francona, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

He was set to miss most of April while recovering from September knee surgery, and it's possible that he will be a full-go when play resumes. It sounds like Oscar Mercado is locked into the center field spot and Franmil Reyes should be the everyday right fielder while Domingo Santana starts at designated hitter. That could allow Naquin to occupy the strong side of a left field platoon with Jordan Luplow.