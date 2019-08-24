Indians' Zach Plesac: Notches seventh win
Plesac (7-4) picked up the win after allowing one run on four hits and two walks while striking out five over 5.2 innings Friday against the Royals.
Plesac threw the ball well in this one, surrendering his lone run in the sixth inning on an RBI triple. Unfortunately, he missed a quality start by one out. The 24-year-old right-hander owns a 3.40 ERA and 1.20 WHIP with 66 punchouts over 87.1 innings this year.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, lineup
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...