Plesac (7-4) picked up the win after allowing one run on four hits and two walks while striking out five over 5.2 innings Friday against the Royals.

Plesac threw the ball well in this one, surrendering his lone run in the sixth inning on an RBI triple. Unfortunately, he missed a quality start by one out. The 24-year-old right-hander owns a 3.40 ERA and 1.20 WHIP with 66 punchouts over 87.1 innings this year.