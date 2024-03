The Mets are among the teams discussing a contract with Martinez, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Signing Martinez would result in a 110 percent luxury tax penalty for the Mets, but owner Steve Cohen has "given the go-ahead to seriously discuss" signing the designated hitter, per Heyman. Heyman also says the interest is mutual, although the Angels and Marlins appear to still be in the running for Martinez, too. Mark Vientos is currently projected to be the Mets' DH.