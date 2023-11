Atlanta declined Yates' $5.75 million option for 2024 on Monday.

This one comes as a surprise, as Yates posted a 3.28 ERA and 80: 37 K:BB over 60.1 frames for Atlanta this season. He will turn 37 in March and his control has regressed, but Yates' bat-missing ability should draw plenty of interest on the free-agent market from clubs in need of a late-inning relief arm.