Marc Rzepczynski: Released by Diamondbacks
Rzepczynski was released by the Diamondbacks.
He had a 3.86 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 18:12 K:BB in 25.2 innings as a reliever at Triple-A this season. The 33-year-old southpaw may pursue another opportunity, but he lacks any fantasy value at this point.
