Mariners' Marc Rzepczynski: Inks deal with Mariners
Rzepczynski agreed to a minor-league contract with Seattle on Monday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Rzepczynski elected free agency after the Indians outrighted him to the minors July 20. He figures to serve as organizational depth moving forward.
