Marc Rzepczynski: Elects free agency
Rzepczynski became a free agent after passing through waivers Friday.
Rzepcznski will look for a new home after being designated for assignment by Cleveland prior to the All-Star break. Over 23 appearances between the Indians and Mariners this year, he's logged an unsightly 6.97 ERA and 2.52 WHIP.
More News
-
Indians' Marc Rzepczynski: Outrighted to minors•
-
Indians' Marc Rzepczynski: Bumped from 40-man roster•
-
Indians' Marc Rzepczynski: Added to big-league roster•
-
Indians' Marc Rzepczynski: Signs minor-league deal with Cleveland•
-
Marc Rzepczynski: Released by Seattle•
-
Mariners' Marc Rzepczynski: DFA'd by Mariners•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...
-
Waiver adds for the stretch run
Heath Cummings gives you five players to add for the stretch run of the Fantasy Baseball s...
-
Breakout hitters for the second half
A new half is set to begin. What sort of surprises are in store? Scott White has eight from...
-
Hand trade clouds Indians 'pen
The trade that sent Brad Hand to Cleveland for hot catching prospect Francisco Mejia could...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Muncy moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart