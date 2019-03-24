Rzepczynski was reassigned to minor-league camp Sunday.

The veteran lefty recorded a 2.08 ERA in 8.2 spring innings, but that came with a poor 5:6 K:BB. He's not on the 40-man roster, so he won't necessarily be first in line to get called up when the Diamondbacks need another reliever.

