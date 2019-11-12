Play

Marcell Ozuna: Won't take qualifying offer

Ozuna will not accept the Cardinals' qualifying offer, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Ozuna isn't at the same elite level as some players who were tendered qualifying offers, but he's evidently generating enough interest around the league that he won't have to settle for the one-year deal. Per Heyman's report, seven teams, including the Cardinals, have talked to the outfielder about a multi-year deal.

More News
Our Latest Stories